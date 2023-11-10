Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of Post worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

