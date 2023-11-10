Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

