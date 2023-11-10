PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Edgar Zurcher Sells 2,236 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

