PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Edgar Zurcher Sells 2,236 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PriceSmart Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
