Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.39 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Super Micro Computer worth $46,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.8 %

SMCI stock opened at $264.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.61. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $6,744,223. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

