Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $45,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 67.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 163,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $62.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

