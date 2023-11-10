Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of PCOR opened at $50.03 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,528 shares of company stock worth $27,986,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

