Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Sells $15,852.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $15,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,795 shares in the company, valued at $147,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Domenic Lococo sold 200 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $12,052.00.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

