Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $55,120.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 2nd, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50.

On Friday, September 1st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90.

Progress Software stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

