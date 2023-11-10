Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 652 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

