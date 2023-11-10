Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 678 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $224.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.59 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

