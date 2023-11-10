Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

