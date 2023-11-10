Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $272.40 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.