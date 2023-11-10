Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,734 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

