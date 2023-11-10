Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 26,744 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,744 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 227,029 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $4,676,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

