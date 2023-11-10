Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MLPX stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $950.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

