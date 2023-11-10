Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYE opened at $43.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.