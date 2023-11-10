Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 122,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $154.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

