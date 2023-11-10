Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 150.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

