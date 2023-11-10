Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

