Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.63 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after buying an additional 183,202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.