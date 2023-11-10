Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

