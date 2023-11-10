Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

