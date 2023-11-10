Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,227,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

