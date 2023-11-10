Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after acquiring an additional 183,202 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

