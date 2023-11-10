Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

EWJ opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

