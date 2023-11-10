Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

