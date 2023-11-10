Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,314 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

