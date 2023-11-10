Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 908 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TRI opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $109.03 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Barclays cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.