Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 28,561 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

