Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

