Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

