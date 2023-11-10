Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,366 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.