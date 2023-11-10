Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 393,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

