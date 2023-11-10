Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,849 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

