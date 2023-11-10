Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 33,897 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

