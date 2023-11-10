Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 426 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $241.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.