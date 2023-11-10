Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of PRTA opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

