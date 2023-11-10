Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

