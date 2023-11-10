PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
PCT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 16.9 %
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.