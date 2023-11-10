Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.25. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

