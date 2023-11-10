Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

UAA stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

