Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

DGX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

