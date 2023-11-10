Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.64 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

