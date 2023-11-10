Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

