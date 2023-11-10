RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Trading Up 2.6 %

RadNet stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. RadNet has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

