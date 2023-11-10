Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

METC stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

