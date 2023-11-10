Raymond James Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $20.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.16 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $588,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.