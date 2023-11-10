Raymond James Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Strong-Buy”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
