RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Scott Polakoff Acquires 7,912 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,210.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 117,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

