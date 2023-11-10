RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Scott Polakoff Acquires 7,912 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,210.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
