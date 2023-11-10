Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

O stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

